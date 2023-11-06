LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 196.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.54% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

SMOT opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.