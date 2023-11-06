LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,006,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,616.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 635,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,931,000 after purchasing an additional 495,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.71, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.18. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,086 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,409 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

