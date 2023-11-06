LPL Financial LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Royal Gold worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.89.

Royal Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $110.84 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.40 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average is $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.