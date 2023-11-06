LPL Financial LLC Purchases 18,175 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Up 0.9 %

MTCH stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $458,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

