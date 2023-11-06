LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.84% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $53.67.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.