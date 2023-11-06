MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 19,625,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,364,000 after purchasing an additional 964,804 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 930,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 458,139 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,129,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 372,616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,222,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 173,620 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1,055.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 161,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 147,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

