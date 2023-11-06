Morgan Stanley Boosts Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $50.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of FUN opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

