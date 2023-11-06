Morgan Stanley Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $195.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.41.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR opened at $180.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.36 and a 200 day moving average of $155.60. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 456,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.