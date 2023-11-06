Natera (NTRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Natera Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.18. Natera has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $600,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,746 shares in the company, valued at $29,689,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,169 shares of company stock worth $1,732,377. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 127.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natera by 74.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Natera by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Natera by 186.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

