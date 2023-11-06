Natera (NTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,300,060.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at $19,300,060.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $141,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,377. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Natera by 186.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

