Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $101.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $103.96.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

