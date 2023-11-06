Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 9,065 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB opened at $11.48 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

