Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM opened at $26.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.56. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

