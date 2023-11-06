Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LDP opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

