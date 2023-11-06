Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,846 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $879,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,093 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $41,784,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

NYSE VMW opened at $146.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.56 and its 200 day moving average is $149.19. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

