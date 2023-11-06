Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,499 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,491 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

