Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 142 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO opened at $79.46 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $83.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

