Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
CCEP stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
