Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.