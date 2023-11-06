Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 20,581 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $133,345,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after buying an additional 3,173,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,877.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,372,000 after buying an additional 2,743,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $22,016,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Horizon Stock Up 3.8 %
First Horizon stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.
First Horizon Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
