Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 2,649 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,543,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,353,000 after buying an additional 209,529 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 2,416,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,580,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,394,000 after buying an additional 126,908 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,710,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,275,000 after buying an additional 108,126 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $71.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $83.22.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
