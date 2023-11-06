Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,476 Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Immunocore by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,343 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.39 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMCR

Immunocore Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.