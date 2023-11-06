Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

