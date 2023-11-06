Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,656,000 after buying an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CEVA by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CEVA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in CEVA by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 667,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 179,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $460.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.13. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEVA. Barclays decreased their price objective on CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

