Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 944,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

