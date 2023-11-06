Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,384,888. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $59.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

