Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in MasTec by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 4.2 %

MasTec stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.64.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

