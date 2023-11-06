Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $197,000 in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Stock Performance

ERJ opened at $15.15 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. On average, analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

