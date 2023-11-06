Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $212,000 in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Virginia National Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VABK opened at $32.30 on Monday. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $173.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.33.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:VABK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

