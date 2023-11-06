Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $243,000 in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XHE. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,295,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 391.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 135,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $71.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $101.44. The company has a market cap of $457.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.79.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

