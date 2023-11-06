Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $257,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after buying an additional 19,072,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after buying an additional 3,489,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $90,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $34.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,748.00, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.19. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

