Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $261,000 in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tidewater by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,389,000 after acquiring an additional 263,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,906,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDW. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Insider Activity

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 1,486 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $100,037.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,235,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $217,824,429.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $1,358,917.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.59% of the company's stock.

Tidewater Price Performance

TDW stock opened at $70.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $73.55.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.28). Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $214.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

