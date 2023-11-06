Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $262,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,924.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 121,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.56 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

