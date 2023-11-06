Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,652,000 after acquiring an additional 78,128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,921,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,481,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $169.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $151.86. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

