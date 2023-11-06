Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 90.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNDY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $131.96 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $189.15. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average is $158.13.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

