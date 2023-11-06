Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMEA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 556.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after buying an additional 2,265,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after buying an additional 432,096 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth about $10,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 282,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 256,543 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 0.3 %

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $360.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

