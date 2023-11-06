Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Five Below by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $177.32 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.13 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.57.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

