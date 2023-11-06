Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE VGM opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
