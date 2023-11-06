Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE VGM opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.