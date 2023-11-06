Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,066 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,066 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $787,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after buying an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,547,650 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $147,795,000 after buying an additional 277,742 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

