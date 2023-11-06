Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,734 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Lemonade Stock Performance

NYSE LMND opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.49% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.