Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,862 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

