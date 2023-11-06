Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 22.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

In other Target Hospitality news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 7,371 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,009.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $503,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 7,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,009.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,808 shares of company stock worth $1,331,146 over the last three months. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TH opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

