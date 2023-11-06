Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,614 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $59.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

