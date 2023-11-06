Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,537 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 25,871 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,414,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

