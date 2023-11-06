Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,610 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.82 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

