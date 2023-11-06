Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VPL opened at $68.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $59.77 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

