Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,943,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after purchasing an additional 735,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 265,907 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,380,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after buying an additional 95,565 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 873,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 747,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BTZ opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $11.46.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

