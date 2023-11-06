Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

MHD stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

