Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gartner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

IT stock opened at $386.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.04 and a 200-day moving average of $341.10. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $401.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

