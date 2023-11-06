Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,216 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 95.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,943 shares of company stock worth $9,639,266. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

PLTR opened at $18.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

