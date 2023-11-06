Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Parker Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.65 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.